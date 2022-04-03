Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

DGRO opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

