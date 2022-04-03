Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average is $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $125.48 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.