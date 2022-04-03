Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Carriage Services worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSV opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

