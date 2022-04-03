Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.23% of York Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 216.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in York Water by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in York Water by 611.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get York Water alerts:

YORW opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.40. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About York Water (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.