Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

AFL stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

