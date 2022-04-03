BSCPAD Reaches Market Cap of $56.22 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $56.22 million and $1.34 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.36 or 0.07503748 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.40 or 0.99846572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046521 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

