Bunicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $429,987.13 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $429,987.13 and $49,366.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.35 or 0.07496982 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,417.12 or 1.00044191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047287 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

