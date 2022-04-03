Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $25.79 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $17,521.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00465681 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

