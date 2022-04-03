Bytom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.72 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $45.07 million and $2.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00274376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001411 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,745,354,362 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,549,006 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.