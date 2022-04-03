Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Posts Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
CALA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
