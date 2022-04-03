Callisto Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,923.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $51,923.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.65 or 0.07577926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

