Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,555,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

