Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Capital Bancorp worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $320.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

