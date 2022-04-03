Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Capri posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 1,578,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capri by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

