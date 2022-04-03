Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

CSFFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CSFFF stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.01. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

