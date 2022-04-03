Cardano Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Cardano has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00211941 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00035048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00420563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00056071 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

