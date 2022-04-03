Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

CRDF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 287,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,395. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.