Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

