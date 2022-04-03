Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,193 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.95% of Carriage Services worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 343.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 136.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $52.49 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

