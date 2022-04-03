Cartesi (CTSI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $258.75 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $258.75 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.83 or 0.07481177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,542.02 or 1.00087931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046701 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,060,328 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

