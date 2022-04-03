Castle Market Cap Hits $166,299.13 (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Castle has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $166,299.13 and approximately $45.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.35 or 0.00706525 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.