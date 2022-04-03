CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.79 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $33.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.13 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

