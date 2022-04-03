Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 188,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55. Celularity has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $13.40.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.
