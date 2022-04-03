Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.25% of Central Garden & Pet worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,756,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

