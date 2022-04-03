CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Hits $109.64 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $109.64 million and $15.38 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.74 or 0.07583329 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,003.29 or 0.99938188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 72,841,777 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

