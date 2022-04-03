Chainswap (ASAP) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Chainswap has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $786,163.13 and approximately $11,844.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,795,808 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

