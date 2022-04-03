ChainX Market Cap Hits $26.15 Million (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004500 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $26.15 million and $1.89 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.48 or 0.07486320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,511.94 or 1.00073228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047279 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

