ChatCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $835,241.39 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $835,241.39 and approximately $7,756.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,276.76 or 0.99934062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00071249 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002461 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

