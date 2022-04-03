ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ChatCoin has a market cap of $834,452.35 and $9,001.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.35 or 1.00065989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00027304 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

