Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 117,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.