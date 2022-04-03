Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

CSSE traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

