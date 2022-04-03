Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.89. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

