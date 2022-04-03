ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Million

Analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will report $17.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.73 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $78.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $81.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $101.54 million, with estimates ranging from $91.58 million to $113.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.