CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSE CIX opened at C$19.50 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$18.44 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

