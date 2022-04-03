Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

