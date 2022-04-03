Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of Clearway Energy worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

