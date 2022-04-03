ClinTex CTi One Day Volume Reaches $2.31 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

