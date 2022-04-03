CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

