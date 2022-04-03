Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.97 Million

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to report sales of $275.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.26 million and the lowest is $270.10 million. Cognex reported sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

