ColossusXT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004355 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,623,415,542 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

