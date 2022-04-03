Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 755.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

