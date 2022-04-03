Comparing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.59 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 2.09 $5.45 million $2.26 5.59

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.43% 26.56% 23.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

