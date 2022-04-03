Comparing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 19.34% 6.01% 4.90% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.01 million 8.68 $13.16 million $0.25 27.32 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 82.69 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Falcon Minerals and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 62.63%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Indonesia Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.