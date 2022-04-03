Compound Trading 38% Higher This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Compound has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $168.02 or 0.00361668 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $221.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,690,392 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.