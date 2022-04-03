Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,283 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.23% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,546,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

