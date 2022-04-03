Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Conceal has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $140,136.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.40 or 0.99852626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00068771 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00362238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00139558 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,815,624 coins and its circulating supply is 11,812,666 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

