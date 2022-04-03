Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 23,771 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,735.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

