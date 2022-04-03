Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 242.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

