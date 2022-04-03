Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 27,870 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 195,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 878,838 shares of company stock valued at $52,523,904. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

CPE stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

