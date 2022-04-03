Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,367.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,313.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,358.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

